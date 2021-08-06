First of all that was a title clickbait. Title click-baits are still legal in Mexico (I think).

Jokes aside, I will show you how every key in your keyboard can be a leader key.

Since most of the Emacs community are keyboard driven freaks, I hope you will see the potential in your workflow.

What is KMonad?

It is a program that lets you remap the keys of your keyboard.

Install KMonad

Download the executable from https://github.com/kmonad/kmonad/releases.

Put it somewhere your PATH environment variable.

In my case I like to put executables in $HOME/bin . So I add this line export PATH="$HOME/bin:$PATH" in the ~.profile file.

Then run the following commands.

sudo usermod -aG input $USER sudo groupadd uinput sudo usermod -aG uinput $USER echo 'KERNEL=="uinput", MODE="0660", GROUP="uinput", OPTIONS+="static_node=uinput"' | sudo tee /etc/udev/rules.d/ 90 -uinput.rules echo uinput | sudo tee /etc/modules-load.d/uinput.conf

For more info check https://github.com/kmonad/kmonad/issues/160#issuecomment-766121884.

Create a KMonad configuration file

mkdir - p ~ / .config/kmonad touch ~ / .config/kmonad / config.kbd

Add system information

On the top of config.kbd add the next.

( defcfg input ( device-file "<path to your keyboard input>" ) output ( uinput-sink "KMonad kbd" ))

Go to /dev/input/by-path/ or /dev/input/by-id/ and look for any file ending in kbd .

I think if your keyboard is plugable, it should appear in /dev/input/by-id/ and your build-in laptop keyboard should appear in /dev/input/by-path/ .

In my case I am using my build-in laptop keyboard. This is what I added in the configuration file. Yours should be different, modify it with your information.

( defcfg input ( device-file "/dev/input/by-path/platform-i8042-serio-0-event-kbd" ) output ( uinput-sink "KMonad kbd" ))

uinput-sink will be the name given to the virtual keyboard that KMonad creates. You can write anything in there.

Keyboard blueprint

Now we need to create the blueprint of our keyboard. The layouts that will create later will be based of this blueprint.

This is the blueprint of my keyboard. Modify it as you need.

(defsrc esc f1 f2 f3 f4 f5 f6 f7 f8 f9 f10 f11 f12 pause prnt ins del ` 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 - = bspc home tab q w e r t y u i o p [ ] ret pgup caps a s d f g h j k l ; ' \ pgdn lsft z x c v b n m , . / rsft up end lctl lmet lalt spc ralt cmps rctl left down rght )

Base layout (default)

KMonad takes the first layout as the default layout. Let's create our first layout and named it base . And let's also swap capslock and escape .

(deflayer base caps f1 f2 f3 f4 f5 f6 f7 f8 f9 f10 f11 f12 pause prnt ins del ` 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 - = bspc home tab q w e r t y u i o p [ ] ret pgup esc a s d f g h j k l ; ' \ pgdn lsft z x c v b n m , . / rsft up end lctl lmet lalt spc ralt cmps rctl left down rght )

Now if we run:

kmonad ~ / .config/kmonad / config.kbd

You will notice that capslock and escape have been swaped.

Create a second layout

Let's call the second layout syms , short for symbols. First lets modify our base layout so when we hold a , it calls the syms layout .

(deflayer base caps f1 f2 f3 f4 f5 f6 f7 f8 f9 f10 f11 f12 pause prnt ins del ` 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 - = bspc home tab q w e r t y u i o p [ ] ret pgup esc (layer-toggle syms) s d f g h j k l ; ' \ pgdn lsft z x c v b n m , . / rsft up end lctl lmet lalt spc ralt cmps rctl left down rght )

But that is too messy. Let's create an alias for that command.

( defalias sym ( layer-toggle syms))

And now we can modify out base layout like this:

(deflayer base caps f1 f2 f3 f4 f5 f6 f7 f8 f9 f10 f11 f12 pause prnt ins del ` 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 - = bspc home tab q w e r t y u i o p [ ] ret pgup esc @sym s d f g h j k l ; ' \ pgdn lsft z x c v b n m , . / rsft up end lctl lmet lalt spc ralt cmps rctl left down rght )

Let's create our syms layout . We will start simple and just add two symbols to make everything more clear.

(deflayer syms _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ [ ] _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ )

Now if we if we run our configuration.

kmonad ~ / .config/kmonad / config.kbd

When we hold a and press j , we get [ . And when we hold a and press k , we get ] .

The bad news is that we lost the ability to type the letter a .

Let's use the a key as leader key

From our last example let's modify the alias we made for calling the syms layout .

( defalias sym ( tap-next a ( layer-toggle syms)))

With this modification, if we just tap a , we get a . But if we hold a and press j , we get [ . And also if we hold a and press k , we get ] .

Let's create another leader key

( defcfg input ( device-file "<path to your keyboard input>" ) output ( uinput-sink "KMonad kbd" )) ( defalias sym ( tap-next bspc ( layer-toggle syms))) ( defsrc esc f1 f2 f3 f4 f5 f6 f7 f8 f9 f10 f11 f12 pause prnt ins del ` 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 - = bspc home tab q w e r t y u i o p [ ] ret pgup caps a s d f g h j k l lsft z x c v b n m , . / rsft up end lctl lmet lalt spc ralt cmps rctl left down rght ) ( deflayer base esc f1 f2 f3 f4 f5 f6 f7 f8 f9 f10 f11 f12 pause prnt ins del ` 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 - = bspc home tab q w e r t y u i o p [ ] ret pgup @sym a s d f g h j k l lsft z x c v b n m , . / rsft up end lctl lmet lalt spc ralt cmps rctl left down rght ) ( deflayer syms _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ [ ] _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ )

That is a full configuration. In this configuration when we tap caplocks , get a backspace . If we hold caplocks and press j , we get [ . If we hold caplocks and press k , we get ] . And the good news is that we got rid of caplocks previous life functionality.

Conclusion

There is much more you can do with KMonad. I suggest you to read the official tutorial to learn more about KMonad.

Now you know how covert every key in a leader key.

One last thing. Since I use Linux Mint and Stumpwm. I added this line kmonad $HOME/.config/kmonad/config.kbd & to my .profile file, so kmonad starts when I log in.

Extra

( defcfg input ( device-file "<path to your keyboard input>" ) output ( uinput-sink "KMonad kbd" )) ( defalias d ( tap-hold-next 150 d [) f ( tap-hold-next 150 f ])) ( defsrc esc f1 f2 f3 f4 f5 f6 f7 f8 f9 f10 f11 f12 pause prnt ins del ` 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 - = bspc home tab q w e r t y u i o p [ ] ret pgup caps a s d f g h j k l lsft z x c v b n m , . / rsft up end lctl lmet lalt spc ralt cmps rctl left down rght ) ( deflayer base esc f1 f2 f3 f4 f5 f6 f7 f8 f9 f10 f11 f12 pause prnt ins del ` 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 - = bspc home tab q w e r t y u i o p [ ] ret pgup caps a s @d @f g h j k l lsft z x c v b n m , . / rsft up end lctl lmet lalt spc ralt cmps rctl left down rght )